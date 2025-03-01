49ers reach agreement to trade Deebo Samuel to the Commanders

Deebo is a going commando.

The 49ers have reached an agreement that will send veteran receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Commanders, per multiple reports. San Francisco will get in return a fifth-round draft pick.

Based on the breakdown of the extension he signed in 2022, Samuel will make $17.55 million in 2025.

The deal won’t be official until March 12, the first day of the 2025 league year. In theory, either team could decline to proceed with the trade.

The move will reunite Samuel, 29, with former 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, who now serves as the Commanders G.M. Earlier this week, 49ers G.M. John Lynch said the team would grant Samuel’s trade request.

The overriding question is whether and to what extent Samuel can turn the clock back toward 2021, the best season of his career. In 2024, Samuel had only 670 receiving yards and 136 rushing yards.

Last year, Samuel’s name emerged in pre-draft trade chatter, specifically in connection with the Steelers. In Washington, his presence will give quarterback Jayden Daniels a weapon to complement receiver Terry McLaurin.