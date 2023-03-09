 Skip navigation
49ers receive seven compensatory draft picks

  
Published March 9, 2023 12:32 PM
nbc_pft_coltspantherstrade_230309
March 9, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of "What's more likely?" to evaluate the Colts' and Panthers' cases to try to trade with the Bears for the No. 1 2023 NFL Draft pick.

The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process.

Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The other three picks are a result of the league’s initiative that awards picks to the prior employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon have left the Niners in the last three years.

All three of those 49ers picks are third-rounders. The Browns and Chiefs also received third round selections via that route and the Rams joined the 49ers in picking up four overall picks because of their free agent losses.

All 37 picks are listed below:

Third Round

96. Arizona

97. Washington

98. Cleveland

99. San Francisco

100. Kansas City

101. San Francisco

102. San Francisco

Fourth Round

135. New England

Fifth Round

167. Rams

168. Arizona

169. Dallas

170. Green Bay

171. Rams

172. Giants

173. San Francisco

174. Las Vegas

175. Tampa Bay

176. Dallas

177. Rams

Sixth Round

210. New England

211. Minnesota

212. Dallas

213. Arizona

214. Las Vegas

215. Washington

216. San Francisco

217. Kansas City

Seventh Round

250. Kansas City

251. Rams

252. Tampa Bay

253. San Francisco

254. Giants

255. San Francisco

256. Green Bay

257. New Orleans

258. Chicago

259. Houston