49ers release Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, tender seven ERFAs

  
Published February 18, 2025 05:30 PM

The 49ers announced a few roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco has released linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and tendered one-year contracts to seven exclusive-rights free agents.

Flannigan-Fowles was already set to hit free agency next month, but terminating his contract now gives him a head start on the process. He entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and had spent his entire career with San Francisco. Appearing in 73 career games over the last five seasons, Flannigan-Fowles was a heavy special teams contributor.

San Francisco tendered its one-year contracts to ERFAs defensive lineman Evan Anderson, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, linebacker Jalen Graham, defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu, offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, tight end Jake Tonges, and tight end Brayden Willis.