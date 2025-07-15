49ers rookie Kurtis Rourke is expected to begin camp on NFI

The 49ers’ rookies report to training camp today, and seventh-round quarterback Kurtis Rourke is expected to be placed on the non-football injury list before practice begins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The former Indiana quarterback is working his way back from a second ACL tear in his right knee.

He played all of 2024 with the injury and underwent surgery only when it was detected during pre-draft medical checks. He could miss the entire season as he rehabs.

Mac Jones is the backup to Brock Purdy, with Tanner Mordecai also on the roster.

In his only season at Indiana, after five seasons at Ohio, Rourke completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 3,042 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.