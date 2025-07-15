 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers rookie Kurtis Rourke is expected to begin camp on NFI

  
Published July 15, 2025 06:41 PM

The 49ers’ rookies report to training camp today, and seventh-round quarterback Kurtis Rourke is expected to be placed on the non-football injury list before practice begins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The former Indiana quarterback is working his way back from a second ACL tear in his right knee.

He played all of 2024 with the injury and underwent surgery only when it was detected during pre-draft medical checks. He could miss the entire season as he rehabs.

Mac Jones is the backup to Brock Purdy, with Tanner Mordecai also on the roster.

In his only season at Indiana, after five seasons at Ohio, Rourke completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 3,042 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.