49ers rule out Tatum Bethune, Eddy Pineiro

  
Published November 22, 2025 07:33 PM

The 49ers have no surprises on their game status report Saturday.

They ruled out kicker Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) and linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle) as expected.

Pineiro has a grade 1 hamstring strain and is considered “week-to-week.” The 49ers signed Matt Gay to the practice squad earlier this week, and he will kick against the Panthers on Monday night.

Bethune has a high-ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks but will not go on injured reserve with the team’s off week in Week 14.

Defensive end Robert Beal (concussion) is doubtful for Monday night after not practicing all week.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip, neck) is questionable after three limited practices.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) were full participants all week and have no injury designation.