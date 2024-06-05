 Skip navigation
49ers S Talanoa Hufanga targets Week 1 for his return

  
Published June 5, 2024 04:23 PM

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a non-contact play Nov. 19. He underwent surgery soon after and continues to work his way back.

Hufanga is targeting the season opener, which comes almost nine months after his injury.

“We’ve had plenty of conversations with the training staff, and putting me in the best possible situation to succeed for myself, and then try to help the team as well,” Hufanga said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Hufanga misses being with his teammates on the practice field.

Rehab is a lonely, but necessary, process after major surgery.

“As a competitor, I would love to say I want to be out there right now,” Hufanga said. “As my knee goes, it’s just a slow progression, so you have to hit the stages and check off the stages and check off the boxes before you move to the next one.

“But I do wish I was out there right now, and I can’t wait to be back out there. I tell the guys that all the time. But being patient is a big part of this process, for sure.”

Hufanga, a fifth-round pick in 2021, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2022 in his first year as a full-time starter. He made 52 tackles, three passes defensed and three interceptions in 10 games last season.

Ji’Ayir Brown, a rookie last season, replaced Hufanga late last season, and the 49ers added Malik Mustapha in the fourth round this offseason. Hufanga is mentoring both.