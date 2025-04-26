 Skip navigation
49ers select WR Jordan Watkins to end fourth round

  
Published April 26, 2025 02:06 PM

Just before the 49ers selection to end the fourth round was announced, team owner Jed York posted, “Let’s change it up” on social media.

That was as good an indication as any that San Francisco was finally going to bring in an offensive player, which is exactly what they did.

The 49ers took receiver Jordan Watkins out of Ole Miss at No. 138 overall.

Watkins, 23, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Louisville before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022. He led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns in 2024, catching 49 passes for 906 yards.

In his 60 total collegiate games with 42 starts, Watkins caught 185 passes for 2,682 yards with 18 TDs.

The 49ers had previously selected defensive players with their first five picks in this year’s draft, starting with defensive end Mykel Williams at No. 11 in the first round.