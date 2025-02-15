49ers set to hire Ray Brown as cornerbacks coach

The 49ers made a change at the top of their defensive coaching staff by hiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator last month and they’re set to make another addition to the staff.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that the team is set to hire Ray Brown as their cornerbacks coach.

Brown spent the 2024 season on Bill O’Brien’s staff at Boston College as the secondary coach and he was the cornerbacks coach at Washington State for two seasons before making the move to Boston. He had an earlier stint at Washington State and has also worked at Utah State, Troy, and Abilene Christian.

The 49ers have not announced a full coaching staff yet, so there may be other moves to come before Kyle Shanahan solidifies things for the 2025 season.