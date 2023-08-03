49ers sign CB Anthony Averett, put CB Terrance Mitchell on IR

The 49ers brought in a healthy cornerback to replace an ailing one on Thursday

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed Anthony Averett and placed Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. The timing of the move means Mitchell will not be eligible to return to the 49ers active roster later this season.

Averett spent four years with the Ravens after being drafted in the fourth round in 2018 and moved on to the Raiders last season. He started in six of his seven appearances for Las Vegas and recorded 13 tackles and one pass defense. He has 114 tackles and three interceptions over the course of his entire career.

Mitchell signed with the Niners just before the start of training camp. He played in 11 games for the Titans last season.