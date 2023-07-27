 Skip navigation
49ers sign Kyahva Tezino

  
Published July 27, 2023 03:14 PM

The 49ers added a linebacker to their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Kyahva Tezino. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement.

Tezino recently worked out for the Giants and worked out for the 49ers this week. He spent time with the Patriots, Panthers, and Steelers before joining the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

Tezino led the Maulers with 94 tackles this season and he also recorded a pair of interceptions.

Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner head up the 49ers’ linebacker depth chart. Oren Burks, sixth-round pick Dee Winters, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are among the other players looking for spots in the group.