Giants work out USFLers Kyahva Tezino, Mark Thompson

The Giants are looking at a couple of potential additions to the roster ahead of training camp.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the team is working out linebacker Kyahva Tezino and running back Mark Thompson on Monday. Both players played in the USFL earlier this year.

Tezino had 94 tackles and two interceptions while playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers this season. He went to San Diego State and got looks from the Patriots, Panthers, and Steelers before spending the last two seasons with the Maulers.

Thompson was the USFL offensive player of the year after running for 653 yards and 14 touchdowns as a member of the Houston Gamblers. He spent time with the Texans, Jets, Lions, Ravens, and Raiders after going undrafted out of Florida.

If Thompson does earn an invite to camp, he could be part of the mix of players filling in for an absent Saquon Barkley. Barkley and the Giants have until 4 p.m. ET to work out a multi-year deal and Barkley could opt to skip some or all of training camp rather than sign his franchise tag if no deal is reached.