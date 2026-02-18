49ers sign OL Nick Zakelj to one-year extension

The 49ers are keeping one of their impending free agents from hitting the open market.

The team announced that they have signed offensive lineman Nick Zakelj to a new deal. It is a one-year extension with no other terms announced.

Zakelj was a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Fordham. He appeared in nine games in his first two seasons before landing on injured reserve with a torn biceps and then played in all 17 games during the 2024 season. Zakelj was on the practice squad in 2025, but was elevated to appear in three games.

The 49ers have Spencer Burford, Ben Bartsch and Matt Hennessy on track for free agency on their offensive line.