 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld, place RB Patrick Taylor on IR

  
Published August 19, 2025 02:54 PM

The 49ers signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers placed running back Patrick Taylor on season-ending injured reserve. Taylor dislocated his shoulder in last week’s preseason game and was due to miss multiple weeks.

Sudfeld will help the 49ers get through their final preseason game.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that backup quarterback Mac Jones is not at practice after appearing to injury a knee in Saturday’s preseason game.

He was with the team on the practice squad in 2021 and in the offseason program and through training camp in 2022.

Sudfeld was last with a team a year ago with the Lions, who cut him out of the preseason.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Commanders in 2016. In his seven-year career with the Commanders (2016-17), Eagles (2017-21), 49ers (2021-22) and Lions (2022-23), he has appeared in six games and completed 25 of 37 attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.