49ers sign QB Nate Sudfeld, place RB Patrick Taylor on IR

The 49ers signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers placed running back Patrick Taylor on season-ending injured reserve. Taylor dislocated his shoulder in last week’s preseason game and was due to miss multiple weeks.

Sudfeld will help the 49ers get through their final preseason game.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that backup quarterback Mac Jones is not at practice after appearing to injury a knee in Saturday’s preseason game.

He was with the team on the practice squad in 2021 and in the offseason program and through training camp in 2022.

Sudfeld was last with a team a year ago with the Lions, who cut him out of the preseason.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Commanders in 2016. In his seven-year career with the Commanders (2016-17), Eagles (2017-21), 49ers (2021-22) and Lions (2022-23), he has appeared in six games and completed 25 of 37 attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.