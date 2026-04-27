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49ers sign S Patrick McMorris

  
Published April 27, 2026 08:12 AM

The 49ers did not draft a safety this year, but they are adding one with some NFL experience to the roster.

The agents for Patrick McMorris announced that their client has signed with the 49ers. The 49ers also agreed to terms with undrafted rookie safety Jalen Stroman on Sunday.

McMorris was a 2024 sixth-round pick by the Dolphins and he had a tackle in six appearances during his rookie season. He spent time with the Cardinals and Giants last year, but did not appear in any regular season games and was released by the Giants this month. He took part in the Browns’ recent minicamp on a tryout basis as well.

Ji’Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha are the top returning safeties for the 49ers.