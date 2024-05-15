 Skip navigation
49ers sign sixth-round pick Jarrett Kingston, DL Shakel Brown

  
Published May 15, 2024 01:51 PM

The 49ers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

Sixth-round offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on Wednesday. First-round wideout Ricky Pearsall is their only unsigned pick.

Kingston started 12 games at USC last season and started 26 games at Washington State before transferring within the conference. Those starts came at every position other than center.

The 49ers also announced that they signed defensive tackle Shakel Brown. Brown was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent last year and he spent the season on injured reserve.

Defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV and offensive lineman Corey Luciano were waived as the 49ers also confirmed the previously reported signing of tackle Chris Hubbard.