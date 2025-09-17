 Skip navigation
49ers sign TE Brayden Willis to active roster, put G Ben Bartch on IR

  
Published September 17, 2025 02:16 PM

The 49ers announced several roster moves on Wednesday.

They have signed tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster from their practice squad. Willis was elevated for last Sunday’s win over the Saints on a temporary basis and will join Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges on the depth chart with George Kittle on injured reserve.

Willis also appeared in 17 regular season games and three postseason games for the 49ers in 2023 and 2024.

The 49ers cleared a roster spot for Willis by placing left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve. Bartch is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will miss at least the next four games.

The 49ers also signed offensive lineman Brandon Parker to their practice squad.