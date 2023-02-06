 Skip navigation
49ers sign Tyron Johnson, Tre Swilling

  
Published February 6, 2023 11:41 AM
The 49ers announced they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling to futures contracts.

Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.

He has 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Johnson also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.

He spent time with the Raiders and Texans in 2021 before finishing on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Swilling entered the NFL after signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent last May. The Titans waived him in final cuts, and he later signed with the Saints’ practice squad.

Swilling also spent a week on the 49ers’ practice squad.