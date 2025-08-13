 Skip navigation
49ers sign WR Malik Turner

  
Published August 13, 2025 05:23 PM

The 49ers need some healthy bodies at wide receiver, and they’ve found one in Malik Turner.

Turner signed with San Francisco today, the team announced.

49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Jordan Watkins and Jauan Jennings are all currently out with injuries. Additionally, receiver Demarcus Robinson could be facing a suspension.

The 29-year-old Turner has had a long and winding road in pro football since going undrafted out of Illinois in 2018. This is his third stint with the 49ers and he has also spent time with the Seahawks, Packers, Cowboys, Raiders, Texans and Colts. Most recently he played for the Michigan Panthers and was one of the best receivers in the UFL this season.

The 49ers had a spot for Turner on their roster after they placed another former UFL player, pass rusher Bradlee Anae, on injured reserve. Anae turned in a solid game in the 49ers’ preseason opener but will now miss the season.