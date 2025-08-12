49ers brace for Demarcus Robinson suspension

In addition to having multiple injured receivers, the 49ers have one player at the position who is facing a suspension under the substance-abuse policy.

Last month, receiver Demarcus Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. That sets him up for an automatic three-game suspension.

On Monday, coach Mike Shanahan was asked about the situation.

“There is an appeal process,” Shanahan told reporters. “I’m not sure how it’s going. So, I always just plan for the worst and hope for the best. But he’s done a good job here. We’ve really enjoyed him as a guy, knowing he won’t be in there, most likely for those first few games. He’ll play a lot more in the preseason, but hopefully we can shorten that with an appeal process.”

Given the clarity of the policy, there’s nothing to appeal if the suspension was three games. It’s possible that the NFL identified aggravating circumstances and imposed a longer suspension. Under the policy, those circumstances include but are not limited to: “felonious conduct, extreme intoxication (BAC of .15% or more), property damage or serious injury or death to the Player or a third party, and/or if the Player has had prior drug or alcohol-related misconduct.”

The fact that Robinson was reportedly driving faster than 100 miles per hour could be regarded as an aggravating circumstance, resulting in a suspension of more than three games.

Robinson was playing for the Rams when the incident occurred. He signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 49ers in free agency.