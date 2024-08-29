49ers still deciding between Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen for No. 2 job

The 49ers still haven’t decided who will be the primary backup to Brock Purdy in Week 1.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said they still are deciding between Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen but have faith in both.

“I feel very good about both of them,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think they’re neck and neck. That hasn’t changed. It’s been that way for a while. Yeah, I wish it would [be clearer] so it makes decisions easier on us, but when anything is like that, I won’t make a decision until I have to, and I don’t think I have to for a little bit.”

Dobbs went 34-of-51 for 351 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the preseason, while Allen was 19-of-30 for 194 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Allen, in his second season with the 49ers, has made nine regular-season starts in his career.

Dobbs, who signed with the 49ers in the offseason after they lost Sam Darnold, has 14 career starts.

It’s possible the team’s scout team quarterback could change week to week depending on the opponent.

“So those are things that you always look into for the scout team,” Shanahan remarked. “Those are things that you always look into how our game plan is or what we think we need to beat another team.”