Jim Harbaugh is added to Matt Weiss hacking scandal lawsuit

The criminal hacking case against former Michigan assistant Matt Weiss has sparked civil litigation. That civil litigation has now ensnared his former boss.

Via the Associated Press, former Michigan coach (and current Chargers coach) Jim Harbaugh was added to a lawsuit on Friday arising from the Weiss hacking scandal.

The amended complaint alleges that Harbaugh and others knew Weiss was viewing private information through digital hacking in December 2022 but still allowed him to work in a playoff game a week later.

“The university’s delay in taking meaningful protective action until after a high-stakes game sends a clear message: Student welfare was secondary,” said attorney Parker Stinar, the lead counsel in a class action based on Weiss’s alleged misconduct.

While we’ve yet to review the specific allegations against Harbaugh and others (including Michigan A.D. Warde Manuel), the claims presumably sweep more broadly, likely claiming negligent supervision of Weiss throughout his time at Michigan.

The Chargers didn’t respond to a request for comment regarding the Weiss situation after he was charged. At the annual meetings in March, Harbaugh was asked about the situation. “Shocked. Completely shocked. Disturbed,” he said.

The next question becomes whether the litigation will eventually spread to the Ravens, where he worked on John Harbaugh’s staff before taking a job with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. That will depend on whether evidence is developed showing the Ravens knew or should have known that Weiss was hacking into private information — especially if there’s evidence that he was using any equipment owned by the Ravens to do so.