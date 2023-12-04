49ers still gathering information on Arik Armstead’s injuries

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s win over the Eagles and it looks like he’ll be in similar territory heading into this week’s game against the Seahawks.

Armstead came into the game with a foot injury and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he’s also dealing with a knee injury. Shanahan said the team will have a fuller picture of Armstead’s outlook later in the week.

“We’re still gathering more information,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He came in with that this morning. We’ll have more on that probably for you guys on Wednesday.”

Shanahan also said that tight end Ross Dwelley is set to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Right guard Spencer Burford has a knee injury and he will be monitored during the week.