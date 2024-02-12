49ers take 22-19 lead on first possession of overtime

The 49ers won the toss to begin overtime and chose to receive. The Chiefs now know what they have to do.

San Francisco got a 27-yard field goal from Jake Moody, taking a 22-19 lead with Kansas City now getting its chance. The Chiefs will win with a touchdown, while a field goal will extend the game to sudden death.

The 49ers went 66 yards in 13 plays. They got as close as the 9, facing a second-and-four, but Christian McCaffrey was stopped for no gain and Brock Purdy threw incomplete on third down.

The drive started as a disaster for the 49ers, with Purdy nearly throwing an interception to Nick Bolton and then having Brandon Aiyuk called for a false start.

McCaffrey ran for 2 yards to set up third-and-13 at the San Francisco 22. Purdy’s pass was incomplete and for a moment looked like a fumble, but Trent McDuffie bailed out the 49ers.

He was called for defensive holding on Jauan Jennings, giving the 49ers 5 yards and a first down.

The 49ers used the gift for good.

The big play was Purdy’s short pass to McCaffrey, who ran for 24 yards to the Kansas City 26.

McCaffrey now has 80 yards rushing on 22 carries and 80 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches.