49ers targeting Week 15 for Dre Greenlaw’s return

  
Published December 6, 2024 03:32 PM

The 49ers are targeting Week 15 for Dre Greenlaw’s return.

San Francisco plays the Rams in Thursday Night Football next week.

“Hopefully, he just keeps getting better,” General Manager John Lynch said Friday on his weekly radio show on KNBR, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ve had that Thursday night game against the Rams as that target date. Hopefully, we can stay on that.

“It’s kind of a day-by-day thing. We’re going to make sure he’s right. But it’s even more important to win a game like this [against the Bears], because you get a guy like that [returning], who we all know what he does for our football team when he’s out there.”

Greenlaw hasn’t played this season as he works his way back from a ruptured Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs. Greenlaw was re-entering the game from the sideline, jogging onto the field, when his Achilles gave way.

The 49ers designated Greenlaw to return to practice last week.

Greenlaw, a fifth-round pick in 2019, totaled 120 tackles with five tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 15 games last season. In the postseason, he recorded 18 tackles with one tackle for loss and two interceptions.