nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

49ers to sign Tracy Walker to practice squad, intend to elevate him for Week 1

  
Published August 28, 2024 12:44 PM

The 49ers are doing some roster maneuvering to keep a veteran defensive back around.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, San Francisco plans to sign safety Tracy Walker to its practice squad with the intention of elevating him for the Week 1 matchup against the Jets.

Walker, 29, signed with the 49ers in August after spending his first six seasons with Detroit. A third-round pick in 2018, Walker has appeared in 79 games with 43 starts. Last season, he recorded 59 total tackles with a sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He was on the field for 50 percent of defensive snaps and 33 percent of special teams snaps.

Walker has recorded three career interceptions with 23 passes defensed and 4.0 sacks.