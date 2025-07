The 49ers are adding another defensive lineman to the mix.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, San Francisco is signing defensive end Jaylon Allen.

Allen spent time with the Broncos last year but then played the 2025 UFL season with the Memphis Showboats. He appeared in 10 games, tallying 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Allen had recently worked out for the 49ers. He played his college ball at Memphis.