49ers waive RB Patrick Taylor to make room for Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers waived running back Patrick Taylor Jr. on Friday, the team announced.

They did not announce a corresponding move, but the 49ers are expected to use the roster spot for Christian McCaffrey. The All-Pro running back will make his 2024 debut Sunday after working his way back from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

Taylor, who originally signed with the 49ers in April, has appeared in all eight games this season. He saw action on 21 offensive snaps and 77 on special teams and had eight touches for 37 yards and four kickoff returns for 104 yards.

Taylor spent the past three seasons in Green Bay, playing 34 games and totaling 79 touches for 330 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers also have Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo at the position.