49ers will be “surprised” to have Arik Armstead this week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team was still waiting for more information about defensive tackle Arik Armstead’s outlook for Week 14 and the word they’ve gotten has them planning to play without him against the Seahawks.

Armstead emerged from last Sunday with a knee injury to go with the foot issue that had him listed as questionable to face the Eagles. On Wednesday, Shanahan said at his press conference that he will be “surprised” if Armstead is able to go this week.

Shanahan also suggested Week 15 may be too soon for Armstead to get back on the field.

Shanahan said that running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), right guard Spencer Burford (knee), and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring) will join Armstead as non-participants in practice. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) is set for a limited session.