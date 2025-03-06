49ers will cut Javon Hargrave on Wednesday

As expected, 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will hit free agency next week.

The 49ers have informed Hargrave that they will cut him on Wednesday, the first day of the league year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hargrave and the 49ers agreed to a contract restructuring late last season that paved the way for him to get released and test free agency. The move will give the 49ers some salary cap savings and will give Hargrave a chance to test free agency, but 49ers General Manager John Lynch said it’s still possible that Hargrave could sign a new deal and stay in San Francisco.

The 32-year-old Hargrave has played the last two years in San Francisco after three years in Philadelphia and four in Pittsburgh. Hargrave played in only three games last season because of a torn triceps but is expected to be fully healthy for 2025.