49ers will sign K Eddy Piñeiro

The 49ers have found their new kicker.

Eddy Piñeiro worked out for the team on Tuesday and his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he will be signing with the club.

Piñeiro will replace Jake Moody, who missed one field goal and had another blocked during the season-opening win over the Seahawks. Moody also struggled last season, but the 49ers went with him over Greg Joseph this summer. They stuck with their 2023 third-round pick until his latest stumble and he will be waived off the roster.

Piñeiro was 80-of-90 on field goals and 80-of-87 on extra points while with the Panthers over the last three seasons. He has also kicked for the Jets and Bears over the course of his career.