 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers will sign K Eddy Piñeiro

  
Published September 9, 2025 06:04 PM

The 49ers have found their new kicker.

Eddy Piñeiro worked out for the team on Tuesday and his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he will be signing with the club.

Piñeiro will replace Jake Moody, who missed one field goal and had another blocked during the season-opening win over the Seahawks. Moody also struggled last season, but the 49ers went with him over Greg Joseph this summer. They stuck with their 2023 third-round pick until his latest stumble and he will be waived off the roster.

Piñeiro was 80-of-90 on field goals and 80-of-87 on extra points while with the Panthers over the last three seasons. He has also kicked for the Jets and Bears over the course of his career.