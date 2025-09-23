49ers worked out Shilo Sanders today

Free agent cornerback Shilo Sanders is getting another opportunity to show an NFL team what he can do.

The 49ers brought Sanders in for a workout today.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and brother of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, went undrafted in April and was cut by the Buccaneers in August. He said after the Buccaneers cut him that he hoped for another chance with an NFL team, but he also said he has other interests and sounded resigned to the possibility that he might not make it in the NFL.

There’s no indication that the 49ers are close to signing Sanders, but his workout gives him a chance to show an NFL team what kind of shape he’s in, and hope to get added to a practice squad.