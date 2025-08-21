49ers WR Russell Gage set to miss 7-10 days with MCL sprain

The 49ers are dealing with another injury at wide receiver.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Russell Gage is expected to miss 7-10 days with a sprained MCL. Gage is listed as a second-teamer on the team’s depth chart.

Three other wideouts are also listed on that line and all of them have issues with their availability. DeMarcus Robinson is set for a three-game suspension to start the season while Jacob Cowing and fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins are dealing with injuries. Jauan Jennings is also out with a calf injury and Brandon Aiyuk’s return date from last year’s torn ACL remains uncertain, so Gage’s injury comes at a bad time for the Niners.

A trade for Skyy Moore on Wednesday was an attempt by the team to expand the available options, but it may not be the only move they need to make to ensure a full set of receivers for the start of the season.