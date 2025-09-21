90-yard Jaylin Lane punt return puts Commanders up 27-10

The Commanders return units are having a big day against the Raiders.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown with 9:35 to play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. The fourth-round pick’s first NFL touchdown pushed the Commanders to a 27-10 lead on their home field.

The first Commanders score of the game came after Deebo Samuel’s 69-yard kickoff return on the opening kickoff set the team up with a short field. Quarterback Marcus Mariota ran the ball in for a score and the Commanders also got a long touchdown run from Jeremy McNichols in the first half.

All of those touchdowns leave the Raiders with a lot of work to do in order to avoid their second loss of the season.