 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

90-yard Jaylin Lane punt return puts Commanders up 27-10

  
Published September 21, 2025 03:10 PM

The Commanders return units are having a big day against the Raiders.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown with 9:35 to play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. The fourth-round pick’s first NFL touchdown pushed the Commanders to a 27-10 lead on their home field.

The first Commanders score of the game came after Deebo Samuel’s 69-yard kickoff return on the opening kickoff set the team up with a short field. Quarterback Marcus Mariota ran the ball in for a score and the Commanders also got a long touchdown run from Jeremy McNichols in the first half.

All of those touchdowns leave the Raiders with a lot of work to do in order to avoid their second loss of the season.