A Chiefs “three-peat” could be good news for Pat Riley

Many people will be rooting against the Chiefs becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Pat Riley will not be.

If the Chiefs accomplish the first ever Super Bowl “three-peat,” the legendary NBA coach and executive stands to make some money from the ensuing merchandising blitz.

In the late 1980s, when Riley’s Lakers were closing in on a third straight NBA crown, Riley secured trademark protection for the phrase. He has since cashed in when, for example, the Chicago Bulls won three championships in a row, twice.

Nineteen years ago, Riley said he donates much of what he makes from the phrase to charity. If the Chiefs pull it off, one or more of Riley’s preferred charities will benefit from it. Or Riley will keep it all himself.

It will be interesting to see whether the Chiefs and/or the NFL try to fight it, either by attacking the trademark or by coming up with something else.

Like Three-Chief. Three-Pat.

I’ll be right back. . . . I’ve got a few things to register. I mean, do.