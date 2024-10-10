A Deshaun Watson trade wouldn’t be impossible (but it would be pretty close to that)

There’s chatter in the hellscape previously known as Twitter regarding the notion that quarterback Deshaun Watson would welcome a trade out of Cleveland.

I would welcome a Ferrari in my driveway, with the title in my name.

Deshaun Watson isn’t getting traded, not with his current contract. No one would trade for him at this point. He has lost his mojo. While a change of scenery might help him get it back, no team in their right mind will bet on that possibility — especially with $46 million fully guaranteed in 2025 and another $46 million fully guaranteed in 2026.

The Browns would surely love to trade him. And they’d probably pay some of the contract to make it happen. Heck, they might even consider a Brock Osweiler-type deal, where they give up draft picks in order to get a team to take on the cash and cap obligation.

The Browns did just that with Brock Osweiler, assuming his $17 million guaranteed salary in 2018 and getting a second-round pick from the Texans. (They cut him before the start of the season.)

But that was $17 million. This is $92 million.

A trade before June 1 also would result in a cap acceleration in 2025 for $80.77 million. (Then again, they’re already looking at a cap charge of $72.935 million for Watson’s contract next year.)

If Watson wants out badly enough, maybe he’d reduce his salary. But how much would he eat to go elsewhere? He’d have to give up plenty in order to make the move enticing to the Browns and his new team.

It’s not impossible, but it’s highly unlikely. The more likely reality is that the Browns will hope he rediscovers the magic (especially with the latest lawsuit settled) that made them give up three first-round picks, three more picks, and $230 million, fully guaranteed.

He was moving in the right direction last year. He played very well in an upset over the Ravens in Baltimore. Then came the injury that knocked him out for the rest of the year.

All in all, it’s currently a mess. The Browns are stuck. Watson is stuck. But he’s still looking at pocketing $92 million in 2025 and 2026. Why should he give up a penny of what he’s owed?

Still, if he wants a fresh start, he might have to buy it. And it won’t be cheap.

Meanwhile, everyone but the Browns realizes that it’s time for Watson to take a seat in the hopes that Jameis Winston can give the Browns a much-needed spark before the season is lost.

Again, the Browns have to pay Watson. They don’t have to play him. And maybe if they bench him, he’ll decide it’s worth eating some of the salary he’s not currently earning.