A hamstring injury limited Cooper Kupp on Thursday

  
Published October 30, 2025 07:44 PM

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice with a heel injury. He has a new injury that limited him on Thursday.

The team now lists Kupp with hamstring and heel injuries.

The Seahawks added wide receiver Jake Bobo (Achilles) to the practice report as a limited participant.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (chest) remained a full participant on Thursday.

The Seahawks again practiced without safety Julian Love (hamstring), tight end Eric Saubert (calf) and wide receiver Dareke Young (quad).

Linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) remained limited.