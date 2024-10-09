 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith fully participated in practice Wednesday

  
October 9, 2024

It looks like the bye week did the Eagles a world of good on the injury front.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were both full participants in practice on Wednesday. Brown missed three games with a hamstring injury and Smith was sidelined in Week Four with a concussion, but their return to a full workload bodes well for their chances of playing against the Browns.

Right tackle Lane Johnson also missed Week Four with a concussion, but said on Wednesday that he will play this week. He joined the two wideouts as a full participant in practice.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (ankle) was the team’s only limited participant. Safety Reed Blankenship (illness), safety Sydney Brown (knee), wide receiver Ainias Smith (ankle), and wide receiver Johnny Wilson (concussion) were full participants.