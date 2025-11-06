A.J. Brown expects to play on Monday

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown did not play in the team’s win over the Giants in Week 8, but the bye week gave him extended time off and it looks like he won’t miss a second game.

Brown told reporters in Philadelphia on Thursday that expects to be in the lineup against the Packers on Monday night. Brown was sidelined by a hamstring injury in Week 8.

Brown had his most productive game of the season with four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in his last game action, Picking up where he left off would be a plus for the Eagles’ bid to win for the third straight week.

The Eagles have not released their practice report for Thursday yet, but reporters at Eagles practice noted that running back Saquon Barkley (groin), edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) were on the field. Center Cam Jurgens (knee) was not spotted at the open portion of practice.