 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Will Tom Brady be back in the coaches’ box tonight?
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Will Tom Brady be back in the coaches’ box tonight?
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown expects to play on Monday

  
Published November 6, 2025 05:31 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown did not play in the team’s win over the Giants in Week 8, but the bye week gave him extended time off and it looks like he won’t miss a second game.

Brown told reporters in Philadelphia on Thursday that expects to be in the lineup against the Packers on Monday night. Brown was sidelined by a hamstring injury in Week 8.

Brown had his most productive game of the season with four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in his last game action, Picking up where he left off would be a plus for the Eagles’ bid to win for the third straight week.

The Eagles have not released their practice report for Thursday yet, but reporters at Eagles practice noted that running back Saquon Barkley (groin), edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps), and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) were on the field. Center Cam Jurgens (knee) was not spotted at the open portion of practice.