 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation
nbc_pft_coloradojerseyretirement_250421.jpg
Colorado retires Sanders, Hunter jersey numbers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown gets his car stolen in Philly

  
Published April 21, 2025 11:02 AM

Someone in Philly has challenged his Inner Excellence toward ill intentions.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown posted on social media that his car has been stolen. We’ll let him take it from here:

“To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you…. Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” Brown tweeted. “Take it or leave it my guy.”

If Brown is able to find him that easily, why bother to given the thief a Mulligan? Release the hounds now. Dispatch Big Dom. Don’t give the thief amnesty. He f—cked around. Let him find out.

Either way, we’ll be interested to see whether and when A.J. gets his car back. And whether the guy who stole it will be eating solid food at any time before Thanksgiving.