A.J. Brown gets his car stolen in Philly

Someone in Philly has challenged his Inner Excellence toward ill intentions.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown posted on social media that his car has been stolen. We’ll let him take it from here:

“To whoever stole my car last night, I’ll make a deal with you…. Bring back my car and I won’t press charges, or when I find you today, it’s going to be what it’s going to be,” Brown tweeted. “Take it or leave it my guy.”

If Brown is able to find him that easily, why bother to given the thief a Mulligan? Release the hounds now. Dispatch Big Dom. Don’t give the thief amnesty. He f—cked around. Let him find out.

Either way, we’ll be interested to see whether and when A.J. gets his car back. And whether the guy who stole it will be eating solid food at any time before Thanksgiving.