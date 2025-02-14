 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown: “I’m a f—king champion!”

  
Published February 14, 2025 04:34 PM

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had a few things to say on Friday.

After starting his remarks at the post-parade rally by shouting “Adrian!,” Brown capped his comments with this: “They said I was a diva. They said all I care about was stats. You gonna get all those things wrong about me, but one thing you can get right. I’m a fucking champion!

Indeed he is. And his Inner Excellence has helped lead to the ultimate outward accomplishment for an NFL team.

For the Eagles, the only question is whether this collection of players can do it again. They’re the most talented team in the NFL, at the 22 starting positions. If they can hold things together, they’ll be in the mix for two in a row.

Hell, why not three?