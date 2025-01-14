A.J. Brown starts one-book book club

The one-book A.J. Brown book club has boosted Inner Excellence to the top of the Amazon bestseller list.

The ebook is $9.99. And so this is as good a time as any for me to point out that each of my three novels — Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home — can be had in ebook form for the ridiculously low price of 99 cents each.

And since we’ll be heading to Philly for NBC’s broadcast of the divisional round game on Sunday afternoon, I just might take a hard copy of Father of Mine and leave it on the Eagles’ bench.

Sure, Brown only reads non-fiction. But when reading for pleasure and/or personal growth, it’s good to sprinkle in some of both.

The best part of all of this is that Brown’s habit of reading between drives has sparked, at least for now, an interest in reading. Which can be a nice diversion to whatever else is going on in anyone’s life. Including, apparently, a football game.