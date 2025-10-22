 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown misses Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury

  
Published October 22, 2025 06:37 PM

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown posted a season-high 121 yards and caught two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings, but his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Giants could be at risk.

Brown did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. The Eagles listed a hamstring injury as the reason why he wasn’t on the field.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), center Cam Jurgens (knee), edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (ankle) were also out of practice. Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique), guard Landon Dickerson (ankle, back), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder) were listed as limited.

Bennett was designated for return from injured reserve. The Eagles also had defensive end Brandon Graham as new face at practice. Graham, who came out of retirement, was listed as a full participant for non-injury reasons.