NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
A.J. Brown remains out of practice on Thursday

  
Published October 23, 2025 02:35 PM

The Eagles are missing a key offensive player at practice for the second straight day.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice noted that wide receiver A.J. Brown remains out of action. Brown missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

Brown also dealt with a hamstring issue this summer, but he has not missed any games this year. Brown hasn’t always been happy about his role in those games, but had a big game in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and has 29 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

If Brown is not able to practice on Friday, the Eagles may be going with DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, and Xavier Gipson at wideout against the Giants.