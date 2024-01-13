A.J. Brown ruled out for Monday night vs. Buccaneers

The Eagles will be without their No. 1 receiver when they open the playoffs against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss the game because of a sprained knee, according to multiple reports.

Brown led the Eagles with 106 catches, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns and played all 17 games during the regular season, but he suffered the knee injury in the regular-season finale and won’t be able to go on Monday night.

The Eagles remain optimistic that Brown will be able to return to the divisional round, if the Eagles can beat the Bucs without Brown.

Brown had a huge game in the Eagles’ regular-season win over the Bucs, catching nine passes for 131 yards. The Eagles will ask DeVonta Smith and the other receivers to step up in Brown’s absence in a win-or-go-home wild card game.