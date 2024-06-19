 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown wants receivers to get together, like tight ends do

  
Published June 19, 2024 01:53 PM

For several years now, NFL tight ends have been gathering for Tight End University. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown wants the men who play his position to follow suit.

Via Joseph Zucker of BleacherReport.com, Brown took to X to make a pitch to his fellow receivers.

“Wideouts wassup?” Brown said. “The Tight Ends get together for a weekend. The Db’s link up. The pass rushers even get together. Come on guys, we can’t be too big time to link up and learn. I’m a fan of everyone and willing to work with whoever. Let’s make it happen wideouts.”

Tyreek Hill seems to be interested. “Let’s go Bro,” he responded.

Someone needs to spearhead it. Logistically, it can be a pain in the ass. Also, most quarterbacks would rather have their receivers working out with them.

Then there’s the issue that applies to all of these position-specific efforts. Brown’s team will have to continue to defend other receivers. Why help make them better?

Regardless, there’s a broader camaraderie in this post-free agency world when it comes to players at the same position. There’s something to be said for players at the same position sticking together, given that the dynamics of the broader market will potentially affect all of them.