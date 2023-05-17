A.J. Brown working to become a “complete receiver”

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has gotten “off the mat ” and gotten back to work.

Despite a career year, Brown said he can get better, and that’s exactly what he’s working to do.

“There’s a lot I can improve on ,” Brown said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I want to be a complete receiver. I can always work on getting in better shape, so I can have more opportunities. But I’m just trying to be a well-rounded receiver and do it all. I have goals of my own, and I’m definitely trying to achieve those. The sky is the limit.”

Brown had career highs in receptions (88) and receiving yards (1,496), and in the process, broke Mike Quick’s 39-year-old franchise record for receiving yards in a single season.

Brown said the Eagles have a chip on their shoulder after coming up just short of a Super Bowl title. He likely has one, too, after a trade from the Titans a year ago and no All-Pro honors yet after four years.