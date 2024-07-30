A.J. Klein announces his retirement

Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein has played his final NFL snap.

Klein announced his retirement in a post to Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement comes as NFL training camps unfold without him for the first time since 2013.

The Panthers made Klein a fifth-round choice that year and he spent four seasons in Carolina before moving on to the Saints for three seasons. He played for the Bills in 2020 and 2021 and then split the 2022 season between Buffalo, Chicago and Baltimore. Klein then returned to play two games for the Bills last season.

Klein played 162 regular season and playoff games for his career. He had 505 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in those appearances.