A.J. Terrell in concussion protocol, Kaleb McGary avoided long-term knee injury

The Falcons lost a few players to injuries during Sunday’s 13-8 win over the Jets and head coach Arthur Smith offered updates on their conditions during his Monday press conference.

Smith confirmed that cornerback A.J. Terrell is in the concussion protocol after leaving early in Sunday’s game. Terrell will have to clear the protocol in order to play in next Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary and linebacker Nate Landman both left the win with knee injuries. Smith said on Monday that both players avoided long-term injuries, but their availability for this week remains up in the air at this point.

With the Saints’ loss to the Lions, the Falcons took over sole possession of first place in the NFC South and getting all three players back soon will help their chances of staying there.