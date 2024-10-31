 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A key flaw reportedly exists in the Big 12 coach-to-QB communications software

  
Published October 30, 2024 11:07 PM

There’s a new potential cheating scandal in college football. It’s unclear, however, whether any cheating ever happened.

An item from Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram refers to a potential hack of the new coach-to-quarterback communication device used by Big 12 teams. The issue surfaced during the September 28 game between Texas A&M and Arkansas.

It’s a matter of vulnerability to hacking. The company that makes the communication device told Big 12 teams that a software update is needed.

Texas Tech asked the Big 12 to investigate whether teams were using the weakness to gain a competitive edge. As Engel notes, there’s a separate inside-information element at play, as it relates to gambling.

Engel reports that the Big 12 had planned as of Wednesday to issue an “integrity report,” finding that there was no reason to believe the issue had resulted in the co-opting of sensitive information. As of Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT, the report had not been published.

It’s hard to imagine a team intercepting that information and adjusting to it in real time. It’s less far-fetched to imagine bettors using the inside information for making pre-snap micro bets.