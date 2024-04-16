A running back being drafted in the first round would be a major upset

As NFL teams increasingly conclude that running backs are not particularly important to building a winning team, running backs have largely become an afterthought in the 2024 NFL draft.

It would be a shock if any running back goes in the first round: At DraftKings, zero running backs going in the first round is a -1600 favorite. Any running backs going in the first round is a +800 underdog.

The player with the best odds to be the first running back selected is Florida State’s Trey Benson, who is +210 at FanDuel. Texas’s Jonathon Brooks is at +250, Michigan’s Blake Corum is at +380, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright is +500, and USC’s Marshawn Lloyd is +650.

But don’t expect to hear any of those names called on the first night of the draft. The running backs will almost certainly have to wait until Day 2 to get picked.